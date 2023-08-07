The Space and Missile Defense Symposium returns to Huntsville

Aerospace and Defense companies from around the world will be in Huntsville this week for the 26th annual Space and Missile Defense Symposium.
This event will offer a peek into some high tech advancements for space and missile defense industry leaders.
Starting tomorrow, there will be more than 250 exhibitors at the Von Braun Center and this year's event is expected to house around 5800 hundred people.
The President of Government Public Affairs for the Huntsville Chamber of Commerce says that the SMD Symposium will be a great way for people to celebrate the history of Huntsville, while appreciating the new improvements being made to the city.
Huntsville is the place where missile defense was born. We started doing missile defense activities in the late 1950s, it’s amazing to think about that. So it’s been a core capability here and you know the conference obviously draws people here to focus the attention on the capabilities and the history that this community has had in missile defense," Mike Ward said.
The Huntsville/Madison County Chamber is hosting an unofficial kickoff Monday, August 7th with a look at women in the missile defense agency.
The annual Space and Missile Defense Symposium in Huntsville gets underway tomorrow morning. If you want a full rundown of this year's events, you can find the agenda here.