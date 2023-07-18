 Skip to main content
...Air Quality Alert in effect Tuesday for Huntsville and Decatur...

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) has issued
an Air Quality Alert for Madison and Morgan counties, for Tuesday,
July 18.

An air quality alert means that ground level ozone or particulate
matter concentrations are expected to reach levels that are unhealthy
for sensitive groups. Children and people with asthma are at the
highest risk under these expected conditions.

ADEM recommends the following actions during an air quality alert
day:

Conserve electricity and set your air conditioner at a higher
temperature.

Limit driving and combine errands.

Use the bus or car pool to work.

Avoid use of gasoline power lawn and garden equipment.

Refuel cars and trucks after 6 pm.

Limit engine idling.

Use household, workshop, and garden chemicals in ways that keep
evaporation to a minimum, or try to avoid them when poor air quality
is forecast.

If breathing becomes difficult, move indoors.

For more information on what to do on an Air Quality Alert day,
visit the ADEM website at www.adem.alabama.gov, and click on Air
Quality Forecast. You can also visit the Environmental Protection
Agency at airnow.gov.

The show that’s being allowed to continue filming during the strikes

  • Updated
  • 0
The show that’s being allowed to continue filming during the strikes

“The Chosen,” a faith-based series about the life of Jesus, has received a green light from SAG-AFTRA to move forward, the show states.

(CNN) — It’s up to you to debate whether this is a case of divine intervention.

While Hollywood has ground to a halt due to parallel writers’ and actors’ strikes, there’s a US-based series that is being allowed to continue to production.

“The Chosen,” a faith-based series about the life of Jesus, “allows us to see Him through the eyes of those who knew Him,” according to the series. It has received a green light from SAG-AFTRA to move forward, the show states.

A change from what producers of “The Chosen” said they were initially told.

Unfortunately, despite the requested work we did on our end, an exemption for us will not be granted in time to avoid a shutdown,” a tweet on the series’ account stated last week.

“We will do a little filming tomorrow of everything that doesn’t require our cast, and then we’ll wait and hope that either the strike ends (unlikely soon), or that we’re granted an exemption and can resume filming,” the full tweets read. Yes, it’s upsetting and will cost time and money…but we bring our 5 loaves & 2 fish. God handles the rest.”

But there was an update over the weekend.

“Great news! We just received word from SAG that we have been approved for a waiver. We’ll continue shooting on Monday,” a subsequent tweet announced.

CNN has reached out to SAG-AFTRA for comment.

The crowd-funded, independent series has run for three seasons.

“To be clear: 1. We’ve agreed to all of SAG’s requests and their interim agreement. 2. Season 4 is entirely independent and 100% funded by donations,” the production stated in another tweet.

During the strikes, writers and actors are prohibited from working and promoting their projects produced under contract with major studios.

While UK filmed shows may be allowed to continue production during the strike, seasons of “The Chosen” have been filmed in Utah and Texas and reportedly have found a permanent production home in Midlothian, Texas.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

