The Shoals will receive two more storm shelters

Two more storm shelters are coming to the Shoals.
One shelter will be in Muscle Shoals and the second will be in Sheffield. It's a step closer to a solid coverage plan for Colbert County Emergency Management Agency during severe weather.
Cutting down on drive time to local shelters is the goal and will be met with the new construction of shelters.
Colbert County EMA Assistant Director Jody Hitt says, when it comes to looking at the map of the area, “right now there is maybe three or four more locations within our plan.”
When EMA reaches a goal with a particular plan, Hitt says they "go back to the drawing board" to do another assignment plan.
Funding for both shelters was secured with federal EMA grants.