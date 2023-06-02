The Shoals expects big economic boost from softball and baseball tournaments this summer

For the next three weeks, Muscle Shoals is expecting to see a big economic boost all because of sports.
The city of Florence will host three major softball and baseball tournaments at its sportsplex starting Friday.
Throughout the summer, once the tournaments start, businesses start to see the returns. According to tourism numbers, these returns are to the tune of over $1.5 million per weekend. Families using hotels, restaurants, and mom and pop businesses all benefit. It's not an overnight switch but a well planned approach.
“Randy and his crew at the sportsplex, the job they do is why these people keep coming back for these tournaments and want to schedule their tournaments is because of what they do with the facilities out there. You're not going to find any facilities in the country with natural turf that is any better than what we have here in Florence,” said Jimmy Oliver of Florence City Council District 6.
At the same time, these tournaments showcase The Shoals. Florence Sportsplex crews work year round on the upkeep.
Forty teams start All-Star Softball play on Friday.