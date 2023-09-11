The Shoals celebrates National Recovery Month with Recovery at the River event

In the Shoals, an event set to celebrate National Recovery Month was held Saturday for its second year.
Recovery at the River took place in Florence’s McFarland Park from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Trying to deal with addiction alone is tough for anyone. The event offered a chance to check out and meet people thriving in sober living. This event is a family friendly gathering and allows people to check out the many services provided locally, all while having a grilled burger.
“In our community, there are a lot of people here that are in active addiction that have no idea the resources we have here,” said Jenn Dawson, community educator with Genesis Medical Detox. “We have eight sober living facilities just in the Florence area, and we just opened up Genesis Medical Detox.”
“Sometimes it's very scary to change your whole life…but knowing there are people like us that have been there helps open the doors,” said Amanda Rutledge of Aletheia House.
If you would like to check out a change in life with sober living, contact the Shoals’ Aletheia House at 256-320-5863 or Genesis Medical Detox at 844-895-0537.