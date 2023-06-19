The Shoals celebrates Juneteenth

On Friday, the Shoals kicked off its Juneteenth celebration.
This celebration was started by Jammin for Justice four years ago.
The concept is bringing people from all communities together and enjoying activities like music, crafts and traditional food.
The weekend event ran through Sunday with a parade on Saturday morning in downtown Florence and then back to the river.
“We were like what can we do to bring the people together. We know we have to have hard conversations about race relations but it's a good way to have it…and music and food bring people together,” said Organizer Melissa Dawn Harding.
With four bands performing over the weekend, Jammin for Justice Treasurer Stanley Birl mentioned how “it takes a lot to get the sound system right – speakers, sound board, the stage. Make sure we have the sound board. I'm not a sound guy. I'm repeating what I have learned from these guys, but it takes a lot.”
The Shoals' Juneteenth events took place at McFarland Park in Florence.