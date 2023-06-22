The search is on for a Madison County hit and run suspect

Authorities are searching for a North Alabama man suspected of hitting a cyclist and another vehicle head-on.
According to records from Alabama State troopers, these crashes happened on May 12 within minutes of each other, and Jeremy Norwood is the prime suspect. The first crash happened just off Gurley Pike, and the car Norwood is suspected of driving right turned around in someone's backyard before pulling through another yard and onto Autumn Spring Drive, where he hit the cyclist.
The crash happened at 7:44 p.m. just on the bridge in the neighborhood, and according to records he drove back by the injured cyclist to leave the area. WAAY 31 spoke with the cyclist Thursday, and she is still recovering and says she is not ready to talk about the crash publicly.
The next crash happened just minutes later at 7:55 p.m. on Highway 72, and the car, traveling at high speeds, veers off into the median and onto the eastbound lane - this is where he hits another car head-on. After this, Norwood was taken to the hospital, where he was allowed to walk free.
And this isn't Norwood's first run-in with the law. He has a lengthy criminal history going back to 2019, including domestic violence, assault, and unlawful carrying of a firearm. Now he has an assault warrant out for his arrest.
As of this morning, when WAAY 31 spoke to them, the Madison Co. Sheriff's Office had yet to put out a public statement for the community to be on the lookout for Norwood. That changed just a few hours later.
We continue searching for answers on why Norwood was allowed to leave the hospital without being taken into custody.