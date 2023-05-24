'The rest of her life behind bars': Alabama leaders speak against killer Judith Neelley's parole

One of Alabama's most notorious female killers, Judith Ann Neelley, is up for possible parole on Thursday.
Neelley brutally raped and murdered 13-year-old Lisa Ann Millican in 1982.
Neelley is currently serving life in prison.
Even just the thought of parole has a lot of people concerned, including Lisa's family.
"It turns my stomach," Lisa's sister-in-law Cassie Millican said. "It just sends the family in a state of anxiety. We worry about it so much. We worry with each one she just gets closer. It's just the way it works sadly, but some people truly are too evil to live amongst society."
Neelley was originally sentenced to death, but in 1999 then Gov. Fob James commuted her sentence.
The family forever frustrated with that move and say they're disappointed their loved ones death became so political.
"He's never apologized," Millican said. "He's never had a private meeting with the family. He's never even picked up the phone to make a phone call. Just a big middle finger to us too."
With the commuted death sentence now comes the possibility of parole every five years.
"First it was she'll never get off death row, she did," Millican said. "She'll never overturn that law, she did. She'll never get parole, she did."
Alabama leaders including Governor Kay Ivey and Attorney General Steve Marshall both say parole shouldn't ever be an option for Neelley.
PREVIOUS: Gov. Ivey: Keep ‘pure evil’ child killer Judith Ann Neelley in prison
Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles Director Cam Ward says he doesn't see it happening.
"This is one of the worst crimes I have seen," Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles Director Cam Ward said. "I mean this is a terrible crime. They brutally tortured that girl and so the fact that we have to relive this every five years as a state, community but most in particular the victims' family it's unfortunate. It is what it is, but I don't think she'll get parole ever."
Attorney General Steve Marshall says his office will be at Nelley's hearing.
"I absolutely believe she should spend the rest of her life behind bars in Alabama," Attorney General Steve Marshall said. "Despite the fact that she still has a life sentence waiting for her in Georgia, she ought to serve her entire term until her death here at a prison in Alabama."
Meanwhile, the family says they don't ever want people to forget Lisa.
A child who they say was in the wrong place at the wrong time and through no fault of her own became the victim of an unimaginable crime.
"Sometimes it's hard to lose sight of the fact that she was a child, because it has been so many years," Millican said. "It's hard to picture her actual age, but she was just a child."