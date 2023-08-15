The refreshing cool down continues tonight and Wednesday

High pressure has cleared the hot, stormy weather out of here and will remain in charge over the coming days. Tonight will be mostly clear and much cooler than average. Most will see lows in the low 60s, but a few spots may drop to the upper 50s!
Wednesday will be about as good as the weather gets in August. Look for mostly sunny skies, low humidity, and highs in the low 80s. Wednesday night lows will return to the low 60s.
Temperatures will start to rebound late this week, eventually reaching the 90s by the weekend. Humidity will climb a bit as well, but not nearly as high as what we experienced last weekend. There is virtually no chance at rain for at least the next seven days.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the low 60s. Wind: N 4-8 MPH.
TOMORROW: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s. Wind: N 5-10 MPH.