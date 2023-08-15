 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The refreshing cool down continues tonight and Wednesday

  • Updated
  • 0
Tonight
High pressure has cleared the hot, stormy weather out of here and will remain in charge over the coming days. Tonight will be mostly clear and much cooler than average. Most will see lows in the low 60s, but a few spots may drop to the upper 50s!
 
Wednesday will be about as good as the weather gets in August. Look for mostly sunny skies, low humidity, and highs in the low 80s. Wednesday night lows will return to the low 60s.
 
Temperatures will start to rebound late this week, eventually reaching the 90s by the weekend. Humidity will climb a bit as well, but not nearly as high as what we experienced last weekend. There is virtually no chance at rain for at least the next seven days.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the low 60s. Wind: N 4-8 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s. Wind: N 5-10 MPH.

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple stores. Follow WAAY on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube.

Recommended for you