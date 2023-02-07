The Redstone Rocket takes you behind the gates at Redstone Arsenal

Have you ever wondered what happens on Redstone Arsenal? The answers to your questions are right in front of you, they can be found in the Redstone Rocket.
For 82 years, Redstone has been a driving force of innovation and economic growth.
"We give people a look behind the gates," explained editor, Skip Vaughn, "Redstone Arsenal is still the community's largest employer."
Despite the large volume of people who access the post every day-- there's still a lot of questions as to what's there and what happens.
That's where the Redstone Rocket comes in. It's a weekly newspaper on all things Redstone Arsenal.
"Every week we strive to entertain and inform, and we do that," said Vaughn.
They've done that for the last seven decades, and before that, during the World War II era there were two separate newspapers- the SunDial, later renamed The Patriot and the Redstone Eagle.
"We're going to have a lot more soldiers in that period of time (so) and also to associate people with their community not just on post but outside the gate as well."
For historian Kaylene Hughes, these old papers really help paint the full picture of Redstone from the early days to present times.
"Especially in the very early days as was in WWII, sometimes those newspapers were quite chatty," said Hughes, "They remind you more of like a company newsletter where they would tell you about birthdays and marriages and any number of different things that give you a sense of not only what it's like out here on the installation, but also what it's like in the community."
A walk through history if you will.
"That information is really essential to capturing the history and just the flavor of what Redstone Arsenal, Huntsville and the Army was like in a given period of time," she stated.
In February of 1952, The Redstone Rocket hit newsstands and has evolved with the times.
"I've seen it change through the years, in 1980 there was not that many organizations," explained Vaughn, "We didn't have this many people, we had more soldiers, we didn't have this many people and so the organizations and the population has changed."
Vaughn has seen most of those changes firsthand, as he's been with The Rocket for nearly 43 years.
"We're an award winning newspaper and out of the entire Army there's more than 70 Army Installations, there are fewer than 10 print newspapers and we're one of those."
Flipping through the pages, you'll see contributions from different organizations on post, a sports column, messages from leadership, all with the goal of strengthening opportunities and building community connections.
"It's not just the Army, we have NASA, we have the FBI we have many more federal organizations that are here, contractors, we tell what they're doing, we tell what their people are doing, who these people are, where they're from, their background, their hobbies and so forth," Vaughn explained.
Preserving history in 48 pages.