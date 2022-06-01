The push for more mental health resources for law enforcement officers

Healthy officers mean a healthy community. That is what many law enforcement departments are saying as they push for more mental health resources for their officers.
First responders are out helping community members every day, but who helps them when they are in need?
"Those same emotions go through us that they do through anyone else," said Lt. Scott Worsham with the Owens Cross Roads Police Department.
However, unlike anyone else, officers have to jump right back into action, often never taking the time to unpack the traumatic call they just responded to.
"They deal with this on a — we say a daily basis, but if you think about it, it's on an hourly basis, because they are constantly going from one bad call to the next," explained the president of the Alabama State Fraternal Order of Police, Everette Johnson.
One thing that helps officers across the state is "peer support training." Johnson explained "it trains fellow officers to help any other officers deal with a critical incident, to talk through that incident and decompress."
Peer support teams are becoming more common in departments throughout the state after a push from the Alabama Law Enforcement Alliance for Peer Support. They offer statewide training to teach officers how to help each other deal with the daily stress of the job.
Worsham just completed that peer support training a month ago.
He is now one of two officers in his department trained to help coworkers who may be struggling after a traumatic experience. It's training he has already had to put to use.
"Unfortunately, you know, it's not only for officer-involved shootings. It's for anything traumatic that an officer may go through. That could be seeing a really bad car accident, dealing with an incident involving a child, it could be perhaps their first time dealing with a death," said Worsham.
This training opens the door for conversations that haven't been had in the past.
"In the past in law enforcement, you know, that's just not something you talk much about, because getting any type of psychological help or any type of counseling was viewed as very weak," said Worsham.
There is still a slight stigma surrounding mental health conversations, even though almost everyone in law enforcement is impacted one way or another.
"I know several people in my time of just being in law enforcement that are no longer with us because the pressure just got too great," said Worsham.
The Madison County Sheriff's Office is also training a team of peer support officers.
"It's all about making sure that the men and women in this uniform are healthy enough to maintain their jobs for the public to be first responders," said Brent Patterson, the public information officer for the Madison County Sheriff's Office.
According to Blue H.E.L.P, a national nonprofit aimed at bringing awareness to mental health issues for first responders, 56 law enforcement officers have died of suicide this year.
That number hits close to home, with a Sheffield officer committing suicide just last week.
It was a jarring wake-up call for the Madison County Sheriff's Office, pushing them to add more resources for their officers who may be struggling.
"The suicide rate with law enforcement is insane right now. We had one just right down the road in another county over the week. And I think that was the pushing point for Deputy Ward, when he saw that. Like, hey, I don't want that to happen in Madison County," said Patterson.
He said one of their deputies has been pushing for more local resources and helped start a peer support team with the department. It's a group of officers who are trained to help their fellow first responders manage the daily stress of the job.
Patterson said mental health resources should be looked at as another tool for officers to do their job.
"We have handguns, we have handcuffs, we have everything on our belt at the end of the day to deal with public, to help us with what we do. Peer support should be there as well," said Patterson.
Worsham agreed, saying, "I think there's a need in every department."
After going through the peer support training, Worsham said he is able to help his coworkers open up about their trauma through a level of comfortability, plus he can relate through his own experience of stress on the job. If needed, he will refer someone to professional counseling.
Peer support training is offered to departments statewide through the Alabama Law Enforcement Alliance for Peer Support. They recently held a presentation at the Alabama Association of Chiefs of Police conference, and that's how Owens Cross Roads police learned about the program.