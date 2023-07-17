The possibility of a UPS strike looms over local businesses

As UPS prepares to go on strike by the end of the month, local businesses are worried about their inventory and sales.
If a deal is not met between UPS and the Teamsters union by August 1, more than 330,000 workers are expected to strike. Cheryl Sexton, the store manager here at Harrison Brothers, a business that has been in Huntsville for over 120 years, says they are not looking forward to a possible strike.
"I think it's going to be devastating," Sexton said. "For the whole economy with shipping, and you know, you look back at everything that is shipped - I think it's going to be very difficult."
Sexton said UPS ships 70% of their product, and after just ordering Christmas for the holidays, her delivery driver told her it could be months before they see those orders if the strike happens. But, ever since the COVID-19 pandemic, Sexton said they have changed how they purchase and acquire products to an even more local base.
"To get locally made items and be able to reach out and...we would go and pick up items instead of having it shipped," Sexton said. "We carry lodge, and we would go up to South Pittsburgh and pick up the merchandise."
Various products at Harrison Brothers will be affected by this strike, but parents may want to take note of one that could be hit the hardest.
"Most of the toys are shipped in, so I would advise people if there's anything that you for sure want for Christmas, reach out and get it," Sexton said.
Sexton said if this strike happens, the first thing they do is work to fill in the gaps left by UPS.
"Our first move is to contact all of our local artists," Sexton said. "Also, reach out and find other people that might be able to fill in the gap. There's a gentleman here in Huntsville that makes wooden toys, so we would be able to contact him."
The debate between UPS and the Teamsters over contracts and pay has been halted for now, but if a deal is not met by August 1, then the country will see significant challenges in the shipping industry.