The Peach Cobbler Factory opening first Alabama restaurant in Huntsville

A restaurant focused on serving a beloved Southern dessert staple is coming to Huntsville.
The Peach Cobbler Factory plans to open in Spring 2022 in a Rocket City location yet to be determined, the company told WAAY 31 on Monday.
This will be the restaurant’s first Alabama location. The company started in 2013 in Nashville and has expanded to 10 states.
"Our menu is comprised of some traditional Southern favorites to include 12 flavors of cobblers, five flavors of banana pudding, three flavors of cinnamon rolls, and our famous sweet peachy strawberry tea,” according to the company.
Cobbler flavors include the traditional peach, blackberry and cherry alongside mango peach, caramel apple and more.
One of the banana pudding options is most likely nothing close to what your grandmother used to make. That’s because it has Oreo cookies in it.
And those three cinnamon roll flavors mentioned earlier? One of them comes stuffed with cobbler.
See more of the menu HERE
