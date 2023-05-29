The Para-Cycling Road Cup wraps with Team USA bringing home gold

The Para-Cycling Road World Cup wraps today, ending a historic competition in the Rocket City.
Team USA's Samantha Bosco won gold today in the women's C4 division and is the current world champion. She says she dreamed of being a cyclist growing up, but she tucked that dream away after surgery that left her with damage on her right side. That is until she discovered para-cycling and found herself again.
"When I found the bike again, I found myself; I found my strength; I found something that I could do, something that made me feel like I was at home - every time I get on the bike, it feels that way," Bosco said.
Bosco is one of five Team USA members who got up on the podium today during the first awards. She said her team is everything to her, and being around people who love the sport as much as she does is a blessing.
And along with the medal, each winner received a stuffed miss baker as a piece of Huntsville to take back to their home countries.