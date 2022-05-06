The Orion Amphitheater 'work in progress' ahead of first show

Saturday night marks the first show at the Orion Amphitheater in MidCity.
Country music star Jake Owen will take the stage to help raise money for Huntsville Hospital Foundation's yearly fundraising event. Huntsville Classic raises money for programs throughout the Huntsville Hospital system that help pediatric patients.
The Orion Amphitheater has been in the making for nearly four years. It fits 8,000 people, and according to general manager Ryan Murphy, "there really isn't a bad seat in the house."
Murphy said this project all started when the City of Huntsville dug deeper into how it can expand its music scene. The city hired a consulting group to complete a music audit in 2018. In August 2019, the group's recommendations were presented to the city.
"The amphitheater was one of those things on the list, and we just tackled it full on, and we were lucky enough to get the contract with the city of Huntsville," Murphy said.
The city set aside $40 million to go toward construction. Murphy believes it was money well spent. He said this design is unlike any other amphitheater across the country.
"You bring the people up, and you bring them close to the stage," Murphy said. "You put the artists close to the fans."
To those who visit the amphitheater or who are just driving by, it might not look finished. Murphy said the weather set them back, especially in the winter, so there is work left to be done. He hopes this will entice people to make plans to attend a show now and return for another in the future.
"I mean, it's going to be always evolving in this living, breathing thing in Huntsville, which is pretty exciting," Murphy said.
Tickets are still on sale for the Huntsville Classic. Click here to learn more about upcoming shows including The First Waltz.