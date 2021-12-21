The Omicron Variant: What Alabama health leaders know so far

Alabama state health leaders are preparing for an Omicron surge.
Alabama state health officer, Dr. Scott Harris, and UAB virologist, Dr. Michael Saag, gave an update Monday night on the current state of Covid across Alabama, and how to prepare for the projected Omicron surge.
Right now, there are about 400 Covid-19 inpatients in Alabama hospitals. That is a 25 percent increase in inpatients since the fall. Dr. Harris said those numbers are trending in the wrong direction.
Dr. Saag emphasized the differences between the Omicron variant and the Delta variant. He said Omicron is twice as transmissible as Delta. Dr. Saag added that if you are fully vaccinated against Covid, you have a 70 percent chance to get a breakthrough case. If you have been boosted, that number drops to 30 percent.
"While we do know this is much more transmissible, we don't know how much disease it's going to cause particularly in the unvaccinated population," Saag said. "If you are unvaccinated, get the vaccine now."
Dr. Saag added that unlike the Delta variant, Monoclonal antibody treatments do not work for the Omicron variant. But, there is an antibody treatment that was approved earlier in December that is approved for "pre-exposure prophylaxis." It is for those whose immune systems may not be "up to snuff" when it comes to vaccines, like those going through chemotherapy.
When it comes to the upcoming holiday, both doctors said to rethink your plans and weigh out the risks. Dr. Saag said to consider wearing a mask for the next four weeks if you are indoors and around a lot of people.
The Facebook Live ended with a message of resilience as people experience 'Covid fatigue'.
"We can't change the fact that the Omicron variant is coming and we are going to have to deal with it," Dr. Saag said. "So we have to find the reserve to get through it in a smart way that keeps us all as safe as possible."
They added if you are unsure whether or not to get vaccinated, talk to your local doctor.
WATCH the Facebook Live below: