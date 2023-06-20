The North Alabama connection to the missing OceanGate Titanic vessel

Marshall Space Flight Center has released a statement on its connection to the missing OceanGate vessel.
The 13,000-foot dive down to the wreckage of the Titanic cannot be done with just any vessel. These submersibles must withstand cold, pressurized conditions, much like space crafts do outside our atmosphere. And the missing Titan vessel came to be thanks to coordination with NASA and the Marshall Space Flight Center.
However, the Marshall Space Flight Center made it clear in a statement released on Tuesday. It did not conduct any testing or manufacturing with NASA facilities or workforce; it only consulted with OceanGate on materials and manufacturing.
These deals between NASA and private companies are made possible by agreements from the Space Act of 1958. There are varying types of contracts under the Space Act, some that allow complete funding of private endeavors to help NASA further space exploration.
The search is still going for the missing vessel, and the five people inside are now suspected of having less than two days of oxygen left. The Coast Guard and Canadian forces have searched more than 10,000 square miles so far, and French forces are expected to arrive Wednesday to help the search.