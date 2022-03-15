'The most vulnerable' homeless people often victims of crime

It's not uncommon for homeless people to become the victim of a crime.
Two major cities recently rocked by a homeless killer who is allegedly responsible for shooting five people, killing two of them.
ABC news reporting the suspect has been arrested.
The crimes happened in New York City and Washington D.C.
Huntsville Police say nothing to this magnitude has been reported in the City of Huntsville.
Tayna Rains with New Futures Inc. in Huntsville says it's important to continue bringing awareness to the ongoing issue.
"We see them being ran over. We see them being attacked. We see them being shot,"
New Futures Inc. Executive Director Tayna Rains said.
New Futures Inc. in Huntsville is the only homeless organization in North Alabama that allow families to stay together by living in one unit.
Currently they're assisting 11 families made up of 15 adults and 24 kids.
Rains says in most cases the homeless are targeted simply because they can't defend themselves.
What happened in NYC and DC she says is unfortunately no surprise.
"Sadly, it's not shocking," Rains said. "Violence is everywhere and sadly the homeless are among the most vulnerable in our community."
The latest data from the North Alabama Coalition for the Homeless shows 561 people were experiencing homelessness in 2020.
There is no "Point-in-Time "count for 2021 because of the pandemic.
WAAY 31 learned on Tuesday new numbers are expected soon.
"Here in our community with the housing crisis the way it is, where nobody can find housing, there's no affordable housing. You really have to realize that things are bad right now," Rains said.
Rains says that's why no matter what local homeless organizations will continue doing what they're doing to hopefully help people get back on their feet, adding donations from the community is key.
"Be kind, to know that those who are homeless are not necessarily choosing that lifestyle," Rains said. "That they really do want to have the opportunity to do more."
The best way to help the homeless in your community, Rains says is to donate to organizations that are dedicated to doing just that.
That way you know your donation is for sure going to help someone or a family who is actually homeless.