The month of May ends quiet and hot, with some rain possible later in the week

We started off this morning feeling fairly warm with temperatures already in the upper 60s. This afternoon we can expect that warming trend to continue as we see temperatures reach the upper 80s, to lower 90s. This warming trend will continue through the middle of our work week before the arrival of a cold front.
By Thursday, the next approaching cold front will bring the return of scattered showers and storms. There is also the possibility for some light scattered showers Wednesday evening that develop in the warm sector ahead of this cold front. Overall, we won't be seeing terribly heavy rain and only isolated lingering showers are expected early Friday. In total, we should pick up less than three quarters of an inch of rain. The best part about the cold front is that we will have more pleasant temperatures heading into the weekend. Highs Friday will be in the lower 80s and we'll stay in the mid 80s Saturday.