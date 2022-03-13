The Market at MidCity opens season

Shopping small and keeping it local. It was opening day and around fifty vendors came out to the fourth season of the market at MidCity.
Although these small business owners are battling Covid, inflation numbers we haven't seen in 40 years and record high gas prices, most business owners were happy to be back selling to the city of Huntsville.
"It means a whole lot. I mean, honestly because without these people our business wouldn’t grow," said Juliana Hilliard, owner of Tiny Roots.
"It’s excellent and it is a sign that we are getting back to what normal, if there is a definition of normal we’re getting back to it," Shawn Askew owner of Smokehouse Foods.
Hilliard and Askew shared with some of the difficulties they've been facing during times of inflation and record high gas prices.
"Inflation combined with gas, cause I'm on the road a lot on the weekend with promotions and shows like this, could could make a significant bite, you know if it continues much longer," said Askew.
"Going and finding the succulents has really been hard and with the gas prices going crazy, everybody else is building up their prices for plants, they’re building it up for everything just because of how their delivery drivers are having to bring it to us and it’s really impacting the delivery drivers," said Hilliard.
Hillard who has owned her succulent business for the last two years also says Covid has impacted her business hard.
"Nobody wanted to come out, nobody wanted to touch our plants. I have a make-a-plant section and no one wanted to touch it because you know if somebody else has touched that product or something like that it’s just, it was hard. It was really hard," she said.
Askew, who has been making sauce for the past five years, says his sauce made it to select retail stores one year ago which wasn't the original plan.
"I had planned to launch retail in 2020 and then Covid struck around February or March and so that shelved my plans for a year," he said.
Despite the obstacles these small business owners are having to face, their resilience is what keeps them going.
"In a way, it was a blessing in disguise because it enabled me to do some more planning. It enabled me to put some more funding together which actually helped when we started with retail back in spring of 2021," said Askew.
"First year was not so great with Covid, but this year has been amazing, it’s been awesome," said Hilliard.
The Market at MidCity is held every Sunday from 1pm-5pm through Nov. 13th.
If you're a small business owner, and you would like to know more about participating, visit explorethecamp.com/market .