The latest timeline and threats for Friday night's severe weather

A few showers will be possible late tonight mainly near and north of the Tennessee state line. Everyone will see increasing clouds and lows in the mid 50s.
Additional off and on showers are expected tomorrow. Thunderstorms are unlikely, but no completely out of the question tomorrow afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 70s.
A strong line of storms will move through North Alabama Friday night and could very well bring the region more severe weather.
Shoals: Timing - 10 PM Friday to 3 AM Saturday. Threats - Tornadoes, wind gusts up to 70 MPH, isolated large hail, and isolated flash flooding.
I-65 Corridor & Huntsville: Timing - 12 AM to 4 AM Saturday. Threats - Tornadoes, wind gusts up to 70 MPH, and isolated flash flooding.
Sand Mountain: Timing: 2 AM to 6 AM Saturday. Threats - Brief tornadoes and wind gusts up to 60 MPH.
Just like last Friday night, tornadoes could rapidly develop without much warning. Be prepared to take quick action.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, stray shower possible. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: SE 6-12 MPH.
FRIDAY: Scattered showers, isolated storms possible. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain: 50%. Wind: S 12-22 MPH, gusting up to 35 MPH.