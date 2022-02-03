The incredible Delmar Williams entertains and impresses in Northwest Alabama

Delmar Williams has been taking Northwest Alabama by storm. Williams is a half-court shot master, nailing half-court shots at various high schools over the past seven years.
"The highlight seems to be Delmar, and most of the fans would probably agree with me," Bill Norvell said of his friend.
Williams also sings the national anthem before games and impresses crowds across the state.
"Anything that Del does, he's going to give it 100%. He's going to give it all he's got," Patricia King said of her nephew.
That mentality of trying his best has made Williams a local celebrity in Alabama as he travels to different schools, dressed in school colors, to hit his signature shot.
Norvell has been taking Williams to athletic events for seven years, and he's gotten to see Williams' impact on people firsthand.
"The kindness and love that he brings and unity throughout our city, our county — across the river — with all the fans, all of the kids, teachers and coaches — it's really just an incredible story to me," Norvell said.