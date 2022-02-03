 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON TO EARLY
SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From Friday afternoon to early Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 6.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 16.5 feet Saturday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Saturday
evening.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.5 feet on 01/17/1997.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO EARLY
SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...From late tonight to early Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water begins to flood yards on the
downstream side of the Brownsboro Road bridge.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 13.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 18.5 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow
evening.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
18.5 feet on 03/25/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

The incredible Delmar Williams entertains and impresses in Northwest Alabama

  • Updated
  • 0
Delmar Williams is a local star

Delmar Williams wows basketball fans in North Alabama

Delmar Williams has been taking Northwest Alabama by storm. Williams is a half-court shot master, nailing half-court shots at various high schools over the past seven years.

"The highlight seems to be Delmar, and most of the fans would probably agree with me," Bill Norvell said of his friend.

Williams also sings the national anthem before games and impresses crowds across the state.

"Anything that Del does, he's going to give it 100%. He's going to give it all he's got," Patricia King said of her nephew.

That mentality of trying his best has made Williams a local celebrity in Alabama as he travels to different schools, dressed in school colors, to hit his signature shot.

Norvell has been taking Williams to athletic events for seven years, and he's gotten to see Williams' impact on people firsthand.

"The kindness and love that he brings and unity throughout our city, our county — across the river — with all the fans, all of the kids, teachers and coaches — it's really just an incredible story to me," Norvell said.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

