The Helen Keller Festival is underway in the Shoals

As of Thursday, the first lady of courage is being celebrated in the Shoals.
The Helen Keller Festival is underway in Tuscumbia and will continue through the weekend.
This festival is complete with street parties, live music and “The Miracle Worker” play presented each Friday and Saturday at Ivy Green.
It's a chance to check out courage and history close to home.
“Our cast is made up of the little blind children and they are so excited to play that roll,” said Helen Keller Home Director Sue Pilkilton. “Our director is so special cause Caroline started as a blind child and then she played Helen, and then Annie Sullivan, then Kate Keller, and she is now the director of ‘The Miracle Worker.’”
For more information, check out the Helen Keller Festival online.