Heat wave ends with thunderstorms this weekend

Highs remain in the mid- to upper 90s both Saturday and Sunday, but with the return of humidity and thunderstorms.
We will be watching a boundary across Georgia that eventually drifts westward into our area. Scattered showers and storms are expected throughout the day Saturday, especially during the peak afternoon heat. Chances are highest for areas east of Interstate 65. Some storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain, but severe weather is unlikely.
In addition to storms that develop along this boundary, an approaching cold front will increase rain coverage by Sunday afternoon across all of North Alabama. The front will take some time to move through, meaning storm chances will continue Monday. We are still expecting around a half-inch of rain this weekend. Following the passage of the front, more seasonable temperatures settle in next week. Highs will be in the low 90s but the return of humidity will give us daily chances for spotty afternoon downpours each day.