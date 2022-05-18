The heat peaks on Thursday

Temperatures will be warmer tonight with lows in the mid to upper 60s under a partly cloudy sky. Thursday is looking like the hottest day of the week, with highs in the lower 90s and heat index values expected in the mid-90s. The wind won't be as much of a help, either. A stray storm is still not impossible in our northeastern areas, but other locations should remain dry through the end of the workweek.
The pattern shifts this weekend with a cold front. While a large chunk of Saturday looks to be dry, scattered showers and storms develop by the evening and linger into Sunday and possibly even into Monday as the front slows. Temperatures will still be in the lower 90s Saturday afternoon, then take a dip to the upper 70s Sunday thanks to the showers and cloud cover.
Any severe threat looks low based on the current data, by the way. Expect at least pop-up storms again Tuesday afternoon.