The heat is on! Tracking significant weather changes later this week

  • Updated
After an unseasonably warm Monday, more warm temperatures are in store for Tuesday. Overnight low temperatures will fall only to the upper 50s, and Tuesday brings highs near 80s.

Monday Evening Forecast

Plenty of sunshine stays with us throughout the next seven days. The exciting news that most everyone has been waiting for is a strong cold front will move through the area Tuesday night, dropping mid-week highs to the mid-70s.

Better still, a secondary cold front will reach North Alabama on Friday night, dropping high temperatures for this weekend to the mid- and low 50s with overnight lows in the 30s and 40s.

TONIGHT: Warm. Lows in the upper 50s. Wind: NE 5 MPH.

TUESDAY: Sunny and warm. High near 80. Wind: NE 5 MPH.

