The heat is on in North Alabama and Southern Tennessee

Well, the heat is definitely on in North Alabama and Southern Tennessee! We will cool off Tuesday night into the upper 60s for our overnight low, and the humidity is going to stay with us.
Muggy yet sunny conditions remain Wednesday. Wednesday will also be our hottest day of the week, with high temperatures reaching to the upper 90s and feeling like up to 101 degrees for some. Please be sure to stay hydrated if working outdoors and make sure you take frequent breaks indoors or in the shade.
The good news is, after Wednesday, we'll rest in much more bearable temperatures in the upper 80s. The sunshine remains in abundance.
By the start of the next workweek, we'll have reintroduced the chance for scattered showers and temperatures in the low 80s.
The autumnal equinox and official start of meteorological fall take place Thursday.
TONIGHT: Mostly sunny evening turning to mostly clear night. Lows in the upper 60s. Wind: NW 5-10 MPH.
WEDNESDAY: Incredibly hot, so stay hydrated! Plenty of sunshine and a hint of a breeze. Highs in the upper 90s, feeling like 101. Wind: NE 5 MPH.