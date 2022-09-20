The heat is on in North AL and Southern TN!

Well the heat is definitely on in North Alabama and Southern Tennessee! We will cool off Tuesday night only into the upper 60s for our overnight low and the humidity is going to stay with us!
Muggy yet sunny conditions remain on Wednesday. Wednesday will be our hottest day of the week with high temperatures reaching to the upper 90s and feeling like up to 101 degrees for some! Please be sure to stay hydrated if working outdoors and make sure you take frequent breaks indoors or in the shade.
The good news is that after Wednesday will rest in much more bearable temperatures in the upper 80s and the sunshine remains in abundance.
By the start of next work-week, we have reintroduced the chance for scattered showers and temperatures in the low 80s.
The Autumnal Equinox and official start of Meteorological Fall takes place on Thursday, September 22.
TONIGHT: Mostly sunny evening turning to mostly clear night. Lows in the upper 60s. Wind: NW 5-10 MPH.
WEDNESDAY: Incredibly hot! Stay hydrated! Plenty of sunshine and a hint of a breeze. Highs in the upper 90s feeling like 101. Wind: NE 5 MPH.