The heat is on, and it isn't going anywhere!

Don't hold your breath if you're looking for much change to the weather anytime soon. Heat and humidity are here to stay for the rest of July and the beginning of August.
Forecast highs each of the next 10 days are in the low to mid-90s. Typical summer humidity will push heat index values up to the 100-105 range each afternoon.
Thursday and Friday look to be mainly sunny and dry, though spotty showers can't be completely ruled out. The weekend will bring us a slightly better chance at showers and storms. Still, many may very well stay dry for at least the next week. The combination of hot and dry conditions could worsen drought in North Alabama.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid-70s. Wind: SSE 3-6 MPH.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-90s. Wind: SW 4-8 MPH.