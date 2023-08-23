The heat builds over the next three days, use caution if you must be outdoors

*Wednesday through Friday are 31 Alert Days for extreme heat.*
*Heat Advisory in effect for all of North Alabama until 8 PM Thursday*
Intense heat continues for the rest of the week. Afternoon highs through Saturday will reach the upper 90s. Some locations may briefly touch 100 each afternoon while heat index values peak between 105 and 110 degrees.
Remember to limit your time outdoors this week if possible. If you must be outside, stay cool, stay hydrated and take plenty of breaks inside or in the shade.
There is a low chance for a pop up storm Thursday through Saturday but it won't be enough to cool us down. By Sunday, a weak cold front will bring slightly better chances for spotty storms and some heat relief. Highs drop into the low 90s Sunday then fall into the 80s next week.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny and hot. Highs in the upper 90s. Peak heat index 110. Wind: E 5 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Wind: E 5 MPH.