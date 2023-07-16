The heat and humidity are back in full-force this week!

Sunday evening will remain muggy but not completely unpleasant, temperature-wise. Dry conditions and plenty of sunshine persist overhead. When you first wake up and head out the door Monday morning, conditions will be quite humid and temperatures will be near the 70 mark. Monday features plenty of sunshine which will bring highs to the mid-90s, feeling like the low 100s.
Tuesday brings essentially the same forecast before changes start to take shape for Wednesday. Wednesday will feature isolated lunchtime showers and the possibility of a thunderstorm or two, but honestly the bigger story of the day is the heat. High temperatures will sit in the upper 90s, leaving feels-like temperatures well into the triple digits. Thursday stays hot and muggy but has more widespread rain throughout the afternoon and evening. Friday will bring on-and-off scattered storms throughout the day but will have high temperatures finally at a slightly more bearable temperature in the low 90s.
Saturday morning will feature some isolated showers that should clear out by lunchtime and then we are looking at calm, dry, and sunny conditions for the rest of the weekend with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s each day.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Wind: ESE 1-5 MPH.
MONDAY: Hot, muggy, and sunny. Highs in the mid-90, heat index up to 100. Chance of rain: 10%. Wind:WSW 5-10 MPH.