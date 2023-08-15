The 'good news' forecast we've all been waiting for!

Any remaining showers are exiting the region as we speak, and we will be left with mostly sunny and dry conditions for the rest of the day...really even the rest of the week! High temperatures for your Tuesday will sit in the low 80s with very low humidity levels compared to what we have been feeling for the last several days. We'll keep a nice breeze throughout the day and plenty of sunshine overhead.
Wake-up temperatures on Wednesday will sit in the low 60s, rising to the low 80s for our high temperature, yet again. The sunshine is ours to keep for not only the rest of the workweek but also through the weekend.
Afternoon high temperatures will remain in the mid-80s on Thursday and then rebound closer to average for this time of year and sit in the low 90s over the weekend and mid-90s to start the next workweek. Our next change for measurable rain is a week from Thursday, so make sure you're watering your garden this week because the atmosphere is not going to do it for you.
TODAY: Sunny and mild with lower humidity. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain: 10%. Wind: NW 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Cooler. Lows in the low 60s. Chance of rain: 0%. Wind: N 5 MPH.