The good and bad of making the switch to an electric car

The recent rise in gas prices may have you considering all your options before purchasing a new vehicle, including going electric.
WAAY 31's Ashley Carter spoke to the owner, as well as someone who works with TVA's Electric Vehicle Program, to find out what the pros and cons are of making the switch.
Drew Frye not only owns an electric vehicle but also is the Electric Vehicle Program Manager at TVA.
He said the company's research shows by switching you could save about $1,000 a year on fuel and maintenance costs. And with the rise in prices, you'll probably save double that now.
The vehicles are mostly charged at your home, however, which means your electricity bill will likely go up. You'll also have to pay an additional charge when you register your vehicle since you won't be paying the gas tax. However, part of those funds are used for the state to build more EV charging stations.
Frye says certain events that impact you at the pump are also a big reason people are making the switch to electric cars.
"There are several folks who are making the switch to electric because they can clearly see where that electricity for their car is coming from. They know it is produced, basically, in their local community by their local utility companies," he said.
"So they look at that when there's gas shortages or when things from across the world are making gas prices rise."
TVA currently has a program to put more fast-charging stations in North Alabama. The Fast Charge Network program is working to put a EV Fast Charging Station along every 50 miles of state interstates and major highways in the region by 2025.