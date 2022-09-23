The first Buc-ee's in Northern Alabama is weeks away from opening

After a groundbreaking ceremony in November of 2021, the first Buc-ee's in Northern Alabama is not too far from opening.
The station will be located in Athens by the southeast corner of I-65 and Huntsville Brownsferry Road.
Buc-ee's has over 40 locations and with two in southern Alabama, the company decided that Athens was the perfect location for a new storefront.
"When we look at where our customers are traveling, we want to make sure we are able to provide this great experience in a location that people are going to be, Buc-ee's General Counsel Jeff Nadalo said. Athens was an ideal location for that."
According to Nadalo, the location is looking to bring in at least 200 workers, which excites members of Athens's community.
"To be able to share that with the community, the quality of life, just think of someone being able to make that sixteen to eighteen dollars an hour, full benefits, 401K, and that's life changing for families in our area, President of the Athens-Limestone Chamber of Commerce Pammie Jimmar said.
There has been no major setbacks either for construction and the original estimated date for completion is looking more likely as each day passes.
"We've been busy at work and it's on target, Nadalo said. We are hoping to open the store this year, by the end of the year, possibly early next year, but right now we are on target for the end of this year."
Buc-ee's is accepting applications for multiple positions.
They are also holding a job fair at Decatur's DoubleTree Hilton from October 11th through the 13th.