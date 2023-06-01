The fight for Space Command continues

The heated battle over Space Command headquarters' move from Colorado Springs to Huntsville continues, and Alabama U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville is not backing down.
He is sticking with his stance of Huntsville being the top pick for Space Command headquarters. And with President Biden being in Colorado Springs for the Air Force Academy graduation on Thursday, it sends an interesting message during the turmoil. Colorado Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper released a joint statement ahead of the president's arrival, urging him to restore integrity to this process and to choose Colorado Springs as Space Command's permanent home.
Tuberville has continued to press taking politics out of this process, especially after it was reported that officials at the Pentagon were tipped that Biden is considering halting the move over Alabama's abortion policies. At the same time, Tuberville continues to put a hold on Department of Defense nominations over its abortion politics.
According to Alabama U.S. Rep. Robert Aderholt's office, some of Alabama's delegates are drafting a provision in a funding bill that would halt any funding toward expanding the temporary space command in Colorado Springs. This comes after Alabama U.S. Rep. Dale Strong prompted an investigation into the delay in moving Space Command headquarters to Redstone Arsenal. Tuberville spoke about that Armed Services Committee probe.
"Secretary of Kendall of the Air Force said they've changed Space Coms mission requirements, headquarter requirements, and even made changes to Space Coms spending - Congress never voted for that, Secretary Kendall didn't even seem to know who authorized all this," Tuberville said.
Tuberville said there had been civilian oversight over our nation's military since the days of George Washington. The Space Command operations continue to deepen their roots in Colorado Springs as more Space Command missions are being based in the city.
Space Delta 15, a unit for evaluation and testing, and two other surveillance squadrons will now call Colorado Springs home. Tuberville said that much of this expansion has been done without civilian oversight, and situations like this make the public dislike Washington D.C.
"This is exactly the kind of thing that makes the American people hate Washington, D.C., and I don't blame them," Tuberville said.