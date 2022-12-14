The Fed lifts rates by half a point, acknowledging that inflation is easing

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING TO FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning to Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Water floods a large field on the upstream
left bank and is flooding large portions of the downstream left
bank.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 11.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tomorrow morning to a crest of 18.0 feet tomorrow
evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.9 feet on 01/15/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Marshall, Jackson and
Madison Counties.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO LATE
SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From late tonight to late Saturday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 10.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 17.0 feet Friday morning. It will
then fall below flood stage early Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.0 feet on 01/05/1972.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible, this evening. An additional 1 to 2 inches of rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee,
including the following areas, in Alabama, Colbert, Cullman,
DeKalb, Franklin AL, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee,
Franklin TN, Lincoln and Moore.

* WHEN...Until Midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur
in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, here in Washington, D.C, on March 21, confirmed last month that smaller rate hikes could be expected.

 Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu AgencyGetty Images

The Federal Reserve approved a half-point interest rate hike on Wednesday, a smaller increase than in recent months and an acknowledgment that inflation is finally easing.

The increase marks a shift for the central bank after an unprecedented year that includes seven-straight rate hikes as part of an aggressive campaign to try and bring down the highest inflation since the early 1980s.

While lower than the four consecutive three-quarter-point hikes approved at the Fed's previous meetings, Wednesday's rate hike is still twice the size of the central bank's customary quarter-point increase and will likely deepen the economic pain for millions of American businesses and households by pushing up the cost of borrowing even further.

Fed officials will increase the rate that banks charge each other for overnight borrowing to a range of 4.25-4.5%, the highest since 2007.

The Fed also released its highly anticipated Summary of Economic Projections, which includes what is colloquially known as the dot plot. Investors pay close attention to these forecasts, which show where each of its 19 leaders expect interest rates to go in the future, for clues about the path of rate hikes in the new year and beyond.

The December projections showed a more aggressive monetary policy tightening path, with the median "dot" rising to a new peak in federal fund rates of 5-5.25% up from 4.5-4.75% in September. That would mean Fed officials expect to raise rates by half a percent more than they did three months ago, when the plot was last released.

Policymakers also projected that PCE inflation, the Fed's favored price gauge, would remain above its 2% target until at least 2025. Further projections showed souring expectations for the health of the US economy, with Fed officials now predicting that unemployment will rise to 4.6% by the end of 2023 and remain at that level through 2024. That's 0.2 percentage points higher than the 4.4% rate they were expecting in September and significantly higher than the current 3.7% rate.

GDP, a measure of economic output, is also projected to drop to 0.5% next year, down from 1.2% in September.

The forecast will likely stoke investors' and economists' fear that the US economy will endure a recession next year. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said last month that there is still a chance the economy can avoid recession but said the odds are slim.

"To the extent we need to keep rates higher longer, that's going to narrow the path to a soft landing," he said at an economic forum last month.

Still, the economy has so far withstood the hikes. The job market is healthy, wages are growing, Americans are spending and GDP is strong. Business is also good: Companies are largely beating revenue expectations and reporting positive earnings results.

Fed Chair Powell is schedule to hold a post-meeting press conference at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

