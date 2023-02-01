The Fed hiked interest rates again, but it might not affect North Alabama homebuyers that much

The Federal Reserve extended its fight against high inflation and raised its key interest rate by a quarter-point Wednesday.
It's the eighth hike since March 2022, and the Fed has signaled that even though inflation is easing, it remains high enough to require further rate hikes. The latest rate hike will make borrowing even harder and more expensive for Americans, affecting personal loans, credit cards and mortgages.
Homebuyers can expect higher interest rates on their home equity loans, but buyers in North Alabama may get lucky with the booming housing market.
Jenifer Owens of Weichert Realtors said buyers will see the effects of this hike, but buyers in North Alabama may have a break with local sellers.
"It'll affect the amount they are able to spend when purchasing a home," Owens said. "But right now, our sellers are the most reasonable they've been in three years, so it's actually a sweet spot for buyers in our area right now."
Borrowers will likely see an increase of about $50–$75 on their home equity loans, but if their rate goes up, Owens said not to forget to refinance later when rates drop.
She also said it is crucial for buyers to find a local lender who understands their market and a local real estate agent who can help them navigate these new interest rates to find what works best for them.
With North Alabama continuing to grow, home prices are not projected to get lower anytime soon and will likely increase over the next few years. Owens said she believes interest rates will back down sometime in the next year or two.