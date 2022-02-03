The FBI has identified suspects accused of making threats to HBCUs this week, official says

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 830 PM CST.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON TO EARLY SUNDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...From Friday afternoon to early Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 4.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 16.5 feet Saturday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Saturday
evening.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.5 feet on 01/17/1997.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO EARLY SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...From late tonight to early Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water begins to flood yards on the
downstream side of the Brownsboro Road bridge.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 AM CST Thursday the stage was 8.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 18.5 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow
evening.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
18.5 feet on 03/25/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding of mainstem rivers is possible, along with
significant rises on area creeks and streams. Localized areal and
flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee,
including the following areas, in Alabama, Cullman, DeKalb,
Jackson, Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle
Tennessee, Franklin TN, Lincoln and Moore.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

The FBI has identified suspects accused of making threats to HBCUs this week, official says

The FBI has identified the people suspected of making threats to HBCUs this week. Pictured is the Spelman campus in Atlanta on February 1, the day 14 HBCUs received bomb threats.

 John Spink/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/AP

The FBI has identified people suspected of making bomb threats this week directed at historically Black colleges and universities -- which the bureau is investigating as hate crimes, a law enforcement official said.

No arrests have been made, the official said.

At least 14 HBCUs reported bomb threats Tuesday, the first day of Black History Month. At least one of them, Howard University, also got a bomb threat Monday.

"We've had these challenges before," Howard University President Wayne Frederick said Tuesday. But "since I've been here (as a student) in 1988, it has not been this widespread and also, I think, this overt."

The investigation into the bomb threats "is of the highest priority for the Bureau and involves more than 20 FBI field offices across the country," the FBI said in a statement.

"Although at this time no explosive devices have been found at any of the locations, the FBI takes all threats with the utmost seriousness and we are committed to thoroughly and aggressively investigating these threats," the agency said.

The FBI declined to provide further information due to the ongoing investigation.

Students are sick of 'unsolicited hatred'

As many of the schools postponed classes Tuesday as police searched for evidence, students said they're fed up with threats against those just trying to get an education.

"I'm uneasy," said Calvert White, 22, a student at Jackson State University in Mississippi. "HBCUs have a long history of physical threats just because of our existence. I think that the threats aren't individual or coincidental -- that it's a clear attack on Black students who choose to go to Black schools."

While it's not clear who made the threat, "I think the uncertainty, especially in the age of Covid and heightened race relations, is part of the goal of whomever has been making the threats," he said.

In Atlanta, Spellman College student Saigan Boyd said she saw an email about a threat Tuesday morning.

"It was very disturbing ... It made me feel as though that I am not safe," the 19-year-old said.

"It makes me realize how there are still these terrorists that are trying to stop minorities from advancing or just getting a simple education from a predominantly Black institution," Boyd said.

"I'm just ultimately tired of dealing with this level of unsolicited hatred," she said. "I'm just tired of being terrorized like how my grandparents were."

Boyd said she is more "disappointed and annoyed than anxious. I just feel that a lot of time has passed for us to keep going through this same pattern of racism."

The-CNN-Wire

