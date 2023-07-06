 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern
Madison, southeastern Limestone, Morgan and east central Lawrence
Counties through 515 PM CDT...

At 436 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Decatur, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Western Huntsville, Decatur, Madison, Hartselle, Redstone Arsenal,
Priceville, Trinity, Triana, Marshall Space Flight Center and
University Of Alabama In Huntsville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

Weather Alert

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued an
Airport Weather Warning for...

Huntsville International Airport /HSV/.

* Until 545 PM CDT.

The following weather hazard(s) is expected:

* Wind gusts 25 knots or higher.

* Cloud to ground lightning within 5 nm of the airport.

The Eagles announce ‘final’ tour dates after 52 years as a band

(From left) Vince Gill, Timothy B. Schmit, Don Henley, Scott F. Crago, Deacon Frey and Joe Walsh of the Eagles perform at MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 27, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

 Ethan Miller/Getty Images

(CNN) — After more than 50 years The Eagles are heading on the road for what they say will be their “final” tour.

On Thursday the legendary band announced “The Long Goodbye” tour that is set to kick off September 7 in New York.

“The Eagles have had a miraculous 52-year odyssey, performing for people all over the globe; keeping the music alive in the face of tragic losses, upheavals and setbacks of many kinds,” the band said in a statement shared with CNN.

“We know how fortunate we are, and we are truly grateful,” the statement also said. “Our long run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed. But, everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle.”

The Eagles’ longtime friends and fellow Rock and Roll Hall of Famers, Steely Dan, will open for the “Hotel California” music makers.

According to the statement, Eagles members Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey “will perform as many shows in each market as their audience demands.”

The initial 13 tour stops were announced Thursday and will include Boston, Atlanta, Cleveland, Denver and other cities, culminating in St. Paul, Minnesota at the Xcel Energy Center on Friday, November 17.

Presale tickets and VIP packages for the Live Nation-produced concerts will be available for purchase starting Wednesday, July 12, for all the announced shows, while the general on-sale will start 10 a.m. local time on Friday, July 14.

The tour is expected to continue into 2025.

