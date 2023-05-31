The debt ceiling bill will impact student loan borrowers

The debt ceiling bill that is up for a vote Wednesday night will impact student loan borrowers.
Anyone who has not had to worry about student loans since the start of the pandemic and the CARES Act may have bills coming in when summer ends. The debt ceiling bill takes away hopes for the Biden administration to extend student loan relief after the set June deadline of this year. If the bill passes, these payments will resume after August of this year.
Gabriel Delany, a student at Flordia Southern College, said he is thrilled about a future with student loans.
"Trying to pay rent, food, entertainment - all these things while also having to deal with student loans is not something I really look forward to," Delany said. "I'm actually applying to more scholarships just so that I don't have to worry so much about a massive looming debt.
Delany said more scholarships are only sometimes an option for people, and it's unfair to throw that as a solution to acquiring student debt.
The last hope for borrowers is President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan, which he introduced last year and could take a twenty thousand dollar chunk out of eligible borrowers' student loans.
The supreme court is currently debating the forgiveness plan's legality, and they are expected to give a decision by the end of June.
More than 43 million Americans will be affected by these bills and plans, and many of them have not had to worry about their bills since 2020.