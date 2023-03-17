 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT
THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low
as 29 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures
as low as 22 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday.
For the Freeze Watch, from late Saturday night through Sunday
morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Weather Alert

The Cure took on Ticketmaster and the site will offer partial refunds

The Cure took on Ticketmaster and the site will offer partial refunds

British singer Robert Smith of The Cure took on Ticketmaster regarding concert ticket fees and the site will offer partial refunds.

 Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images

The Cure frontman Robert Smith took on Ticketmaster and he's getting results.

The lead singer of the new wave band said Ticketmaster will be giving partial refunds after some ticket buyers for his band's US tour were charged more in service fees than for the cost of their seats.

Smith took to Twitter to explain that the lowest-priced seats will get a refund of $10 per ticket. Other ticket buyers will get a $5 refund.

"After further conversation," Smith Tweeted, "Tickemaster have agreed with us that many of the fees being charged are unduly high, and as a gesture of goodwill have offered $10 per ticket refund to all verified fan accounts and lowest ticket price (LTP) transactions."

Recently, Ticketmaster has been blasted for surge pricing to see artists like Bruce Springsteen and Taylor Swift.

The Cure wanted to make their concerts accessible, charging $20 to verified fans.

