The cold front is bringing in cooler air to the Tennessee Valley

Rain has come to an end and the cold front is sweeping through North Alabama. Temperatures this afternoon will reach the upper 80s. While you won't notice much of a cool down yet, the humidity will be lower today!
Afternoon highs will be a touch cooler in the mid 80s starting Friday. Overnight lows in the city drop to the low 60s while outlying areas may fall into the 50s. Quiet and comfortable weather continues this weekend, a shower or two will be possible mainly in the eastern half of the area during the afternoon hours on Saturday and Sunday. Make sure you take advantage of the beautiful weather this weekend!
The best rain chances next week look to be Wednesday at the moment ahead of our next cold front.
TODAY: Clearing skies. Warm but not humid. Highs in the upper 80s. Wind: NW 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Lows in the low 60s. Wind: N 5 MPH.