The Co-Op Frosé and Eatery coming to Huntsville

If you like super-chilled wine and sandwiches, a new café coming to Huntsville may become your go-to spot.
The Co-Op Frosé and Eatery plans to open in the Village of Providence in April 2023.
This will be the first location in Alabama for the business that got its start in the Charleston, S.C., area in 2012.
In addition to seasonal frosé options, the café also offers breakfast and lunch sandwiches, salads and coffees. See the full menu here
"We are humbled and extremely excited to get to be a part of this amazing community in Huntsville," The Co-Op owner Jess Patterson said in a news release.
"Bringing frosé and endless summer vibes to Huntsville is very exciting for us, particularly in this beautiful development in the heart of the Village of Providence!"
The café. 20 Town Center Drive in the 2020 at Providence development, will open at 7 a.m. seven days a week. It will seat about 60 customers inside and have a large outdoor patio that can host live music.
