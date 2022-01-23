'The church building received some damage, our spirit did not': Community comes together after Lawrence Co. church vandalism

A local congregation is picking up the pieces of their church, after vandals destroyed thousands of dollars worth of property at the New Antioch Church of Christ in Lawrence County.
Broken windows and doors can be seen around the church, and the sheriff's office is actively looking for the vandals. Meanwhile, church members are left picking up the pieces.
"The church building received some damage, our spirit did not. The building is hurt but it's not the church," says Bill Becker, a minister at the church.
When Becker arrived at the church Friday afternoon, he wasn't expecting to walk into a crime scene.
"You look through and you see what you think are senseless items of destruction. TV's you know thrown to the floor, screens ripped off," says Becker.
Most of the damage was cleaned up by Sunday afternoon, but residue from vandals spraying fire extinguishers throughout the building can still be seen on all of the tables and chairs.
"There was no sense in it, you know. Vandalism... but a church, a cemetery, anything, you know some things have to be off limits," says Lawrence County Sheriff Max Sanders.
He says for all of the damage they did, the vandals did not actually steal anything.
"Generally if you got a break in like this they take something and try to sell it, but as far as we know nothing was taken," says Sheriff Sanders.
Meanwhile, church members are staying positive.
"Buildings can be repaired, cars can be replaced, but no one was hurt," says member Kyle Pankey.
The congregation is now coming together as a community during this difficult time.
"I think it'll make us all stronger," says Pankey.
Less than 48 hours after the incident and they already held church service Sunday morning, as members of the congregation made sure to clean all of the church pews on Saturday so they could be together in worship on the lord's day.
The Lawrence County Sheriff's office says the vandals will be facing burglary and criminal mischief charges. If you have any information on this case, please call the sheriff's office 256-974-9291.