The 11-year anniversary of the April 27, 2011 tornadoes

Across the state, Alabamians are remembering a day that changed so many lives.
April 27, 2022, is the 11-year anniversary of the devastating tornado outbreak that changed parts of Alabama forever.
"I just remember chaos," said Ashley Morrow, who was working at a Russellville pharmacy when the tornado struck.
April 27, 2011, was a day on which lives were lost or permanently altered. A total of 62 tornadoes hit the state of Alabama, killing 252 people.
"I just remember thinking that this was a legacy event," said Morrow.
Morrow's father owned two doctors' offices, both of which were wiped out.
Her father, along with many others in the region, desperately needed assistance. After quickly realizing how urgent the need for help was, Morrow began working with local officials and used her pharmacy in Russellville as a central point to help.
"We got to work. We took in, I wanna say, 15 or 20 pallets of water. Pallets of baby supplies, of food," she said.
She even teamed up with the National Guard "to send in pharmaceutical reps that had life-saving diabetic supplies and things like that so we could get it distributed through the community," she said.
Because so many people wanted to lend a helping hand, they always had what they needed, as far as supplies were concerned.
"There never seemed to be a situation that we couldn’t find what we needed. I mean, people from all over the country opened their wallets and their hearts and their time to say what can we do for the people of northwest Alabama," she said.
It's a moment in time that Morrow will never forget.
"It was, and really still remains, one of the greatest humanitarian effort I've seen in this and one of the most humbling," she said.
Even as great and as paramount as the community efforts were in helping rebuild the community, Morrow said seeing how different places like Hackleburg and Phil Campbell look today is still breathtaking.