'That lovebug is tough stuff'; Alabama corrections officer weighs-in on relationships behind bars

Love makes people do "crazy things."
That's how an Alabama correctional officer describes relationships that begin behind bars between staff and the inmates they are charged with guarding.
Stacy George is a 13-year veteran Alabama Department of Corrections officer and Alabama candidate for governor. George currently works as an officer inside the state's largest prison: Limestone Correctional Facility. He spoke with WAAY 31 Wednesday in the wake of the successful escape of inmate Casey White from the Lauderdale County Detention Center Friday. Officer Vicky White is charged in assisting in the escape and officials said the two had a secret "special relationship" that started in 2020.
George said what often starts as innocent flirting can turn serious, fast. He says it's a problem that he has not received any special training to handle.
“They (inmates) are calculating they are talking amongst themselves every move she makes. They are analyzing everything," George added.
George said it's nearly impossible to police these types of relationships because inmates have access to illegal cell phones with internet access along with their mail, voice and messaging apps that are supposed to be monitored.
George says it doesn't matter if the inmate is housed in a state prison or a county jail.
"To look at every phone call and message is nearly impossible. There's no doubt in my mind that there were people in there that knew what was going on that work with her, they noticed this, and that should have never happened," George said.
George says there is lack of training for correctional officers and understaffing issues in the state prison and even county jails that create situations where things like this can occur.
"I’ve witnessed many nurses lose their jobs over this kind of stuff. I see more nurses lose their jobs than I do female officers," George explained. "That lovebug is tough stuff and when it hits, people do crazy things," George added.
Vicky White has been missing since Friday, when she disappeared with inmate/murder suspect Casey White. Singleton said the two had a “special relationship.”
Warrants have since been issued for each of them — Casey White for escape, and Vicky White for aiding the escape. The U.S. Marshals Service is offering up to $10,000 for information that leads to Casey White's arrest and up to $5,000 for information that leads to Vicky White's arrest.
ABC news filed open records requests for any documents and visitor logs from Casey White's time inside the state prison system.