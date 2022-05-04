'That love bug is tough stuff': Alabama corrections officer weighs in on relationships behind bars

Love makes people do "crazy things."
That's how an Alabama correctional officer describes relationships that begin behind bars between staff and the inmates they are charged with guarding.
Stacy George is a 13-year veteran Alabama Department of Corrections officer and Alabama candidate for governor. George currently works as an officer inside the state's largest prison: Limestone Correctional Facility.
He spoke with WAAY 31 on Wednesday about the recent escape of inmate Casey Cole White from the Lauderdale County Detention Center. Officials say Casey White and then-corrections officer Vicky White had a "special relationship" that started in 2020.
Vicky White is charged with assisting Casey White's escape on April 29.
George said what often starts as innocent flirting can quickly turn serious. He said it's a problem that he personally has not received any special training to handle.
“They (inmates) are calculating. They are talking amongst themselves, every move she makes. They are analyzing everything," George said.
George said it's nearly impossible to police these types of relationships because inmates have access to illegal cell phones with internet access, along with mail, voice and messaging apps that are supposed to be monitored.
He said it doesn't matter if the inmate is housed in a state prison or a county jail.
"To look at every phone call and message is nearly impossible. There's no doubt in my mind that there were people in there that knew what was going on, that work with her. They noticed this, and that should have never happened," George said.
George said there is lack of training for correctional officers, and understaffing issues in state prisons and county jails can create situations where things like this can occur.
"I’ve witnessed many nurses lose their jobs over this kind of stuff. I see more nurses lose their jobs than I do female officers," George explained.
"That love bug is tough stuff, and when it hits, people do crazy things," he added.
Since the escape, warrants have been issued for Casey White and Vicky White. The U.S. Marshals Service is offering up to $10,000 for information that leads to Casey White's arrest and up to $5,000 for information that leads to Vicky White's arrest.
