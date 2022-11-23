Thanksgiving travel in full swing

Alabamians are ready to venture out this Thanksgiving to visit with family and friends.
Whether it be by train, plane or automobile, expect some company out there.
"It's actually going to end up being the third-busiest Thanksgiving travel weekend of all time," AAA Alabama Spokesperson Clay Ingram said.
Nearly 55 million Americans are expected to travel over the next few days a distance of 50+ miles.
To save gas, Ingram recommends you're consistent on the road. That means using cruise control, be steady and don't weave in and out of traffic.
"We have learned over many years of watching this that high gas prices do not affect these travel holidays," Ingram said. "When we have that emotional connection, where a lot of us, maybe it's the only time we get to see certain family and friends."
AAA predicts travelers to be 23% more likely to use public transportation this year.
"It kind of tells you how people are feeling about the pandemic, maybe about being vaccinated and just being more comfortable with social distancing and being out and about with other people," Ingram said.
When it comes to flying, don't expect the seat next to you to be empty.
"What passengers will see are flights that are very full as airlines work within their own capacity to be able to move people around," Huntsville International Airport Spokesperson Mary Swanstrom said. "They need the right equipment, they need enough staff, but one thing we are noticing is they are running very full flights right now."
AAA says air travel will be up 8% this year compared to last around Thanksgiving. Airport leaders suggest packing wisely, having your ID handy and getting to the airport at least 90 minutes before your flight takes off.
Passengers don't seem to mind high ticket prices and the same goes for drivers and gasoline.
Right now, AAA says the average gallon of gas in Alabama will cost you $3.19.
"Typically what we see is people cutting back in other areas to make up for that added gasoline expense," Ingram said. "People get really creative to save money in situations like this."