Texas senator: 18 children, 3 adults killed in elementary school shooting

UPDATE: UVALDE, Texas (AP) - State senator briefed by Texas Rangers says 18 children and three adults were killed in elementary school shooting.
PREVIOUS:
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at a Texas elementary school, killing 14 children, one teacher and injuring others.
Gov. Greg Abbott says the gunman is dead.
It was the deadliest shooting at a U.S. grade school since the shocking attack at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, almost a decade ago.
Abbott says the gunman entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde with a handgun and possibly a rifle.
Officials have not revealed a motive for the shooting, but Abbott identified him as Salvador Ramos.
He says Ramos he was a resident of the community that’s about 85 miles west of San Antonio.